Bruins' Brad Marchand: Fruitless Game 1

Marchand finished minus-2 and did not record a point in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against Columbus in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Marchand led all Boston forwards with 23:01 of ice time in the win, but even with that going for him, No. 63 couldn't find the scoresheet on this night. He had a golden opportunity on a breakaway midway through the third period, but Marchand failed to get a shot off. He figures to be extra motivated for Game 2 on Saturday.