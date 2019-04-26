Bruins' Brad Marchand: Fruitless Game 1
Marchand finished minus-2 and did not record a point in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against Columbus in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.
Marchand led all Boston forwards with 23:01 of ice time in the win, but even with that going for him, No. 63 couldn't find the scoresheet on this night. He had a golden opportunity on a breakaway midway through the third period, but Marchand failed to get a shot off. He figures to be extra motivated for Game 2 on Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...