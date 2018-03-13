Bruins' Brad Marchand: Game-time call Tuesday

Marchand (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against the Hurricanes.

Marchand continues to nurse an upper-body issue that cost him Sunday's matchup against the Blackhawks. Another update on the veteran winger's status should surface as the game nears, but the Bruins could certainly use him as they continue to jostle for playoff positioning. If he's unable to go, Sean Kuraly would draw in for the Bruins.