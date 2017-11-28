Bruins' Brad Marchand: Game-time call Wednesday

Marchand (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with Tampa Bay.

Marchand skated in a regular-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice, so it appears as though he'll have a legitimate shot at returning to action Wednesday after missing six straight games due to an undisclosed injury. If he's given the green light, Marchand will return to his usual role skating on the Bruins' top line and first power-play unit against the Lightning. When healthy, the 29-year-old winger has been his usual productive self this season, racking up eight goals and 15 points in 14 contests.