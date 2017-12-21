Bruins' Brad Marchand: Game-time call with illness
Marchand is dealing with an illness that has him labeled a game-time decision versus the Jets on Thursday night.
Evidently, the illness has spread around the Bruins locker room, as Ryan Spooner and Riley Nash are under the weather as well. Marchand's status obviously will garner the most attention given that he's amassed 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 24 games this season. We strongly recommend that you set your daily lineups as late as possible to account for a potential Marchand absence.
