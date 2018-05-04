Bruins' Brad Marchand: Game-time call

Marchand (undisclosed) is viewed as a game-time decision for Friday night's playoff game against the Lightning.

The same applies to Jake DeBrusk, with both players having been given maintenance days Thursday. "They have some nicks," coach Bruce Cassidy noted Friday morning, "I believe they will play." Through 10 postseason outings thus far, Marchand has logged four goals and 15 points, while skating on the Bruins' top line.