Coach Bruce Cassidy calls Marchand (groin) a game-time decision for Thursday's season-opener against New Jersey, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Cassidy previously indicated that the Bruins "fully expect" Marchand to play in the opener and supporting that notion is that the B's top left winger was present for the team's morning rushes Thursday, skating with Patrice Bergeron and Jack Studnicka.