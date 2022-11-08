Marchand earned two assists with the man-advantage during Monday's 3-1 victory over the Blues.

Marchand, who is coming back from offseason double hip surgery, is taking advantage of extra time and space. In six games after sitting out the first few weeks, the 34-year-old left winger has collected seven power-play points, including all four of his goals. Marchand's only even-strength point developed during his season debut Oct. 27. Marchand, who was credited with the primary assist on Patrice Bergeron's game-winning goal, added three shots against the struggling Blues.