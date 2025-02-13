Marchand scored a goal Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime win over Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

Marchand took a pass from Brayden Point on a 2-on-1 break in the first period, and he wired the puck into a gaping net. He played 11:22 and had two shots and one hit on the night. Marchand is in the twilight of a star-studded career, but he's still a driven winger who understands his role for Team Canada.