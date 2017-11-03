Bruins' Brad Marchand: Gets maintenance day Friday
Marchand (lower-body) was given a maintenance day Friday. "Needed a little rest. Nothing serious," coach Bruce Cassidy noted of the top-line winger's absence from practice.
While Marchand sitting out Friday's practice appears precautionary, those rolling with the Bruins' top scorer in fantasy lineups will nonetheless want to confirm his availability for Saturday night's contest against the Capitals.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scores again Monday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Twelve points in a flurry•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scoring streak at five games and 10 points•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Piles up three points against Vancouver•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Records goal, assist•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Tallies two points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...