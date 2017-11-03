Bruins' Brad Marchand: Gets maintenance day Friday

Marchand (lower-body) was given a maintenance day Friday. "Needed a little rest. Nothing serious," coach Bruce Cassidy noted of the top-line winger's absence from practice.

While Marchand sitting out Friday's practice appears precautionary, those rolling with the Bruins' top scorer in fantasy lineups will nonetheless want to confirm his availability for Saturday night's contest against the Capitals.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories