Marchand scored a goal power-play goal on five shots, dished an assist and added four hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 2.

Marchand set up Patrice Bergeron's goal and scored one of his own in the third period, which allowed the Bruins to force overtime. The 33-year-old Marchand is up to four goals and two assists in seven playoff contests. The winger has added 14 hits, 21 shots on net and a plus-4 rating as a key part of the Bruins' offense.