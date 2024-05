Marchand (upper body) is warming up and is expected to play Friday against the Panthers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Marchand will get back in the lineup after missing Games 4 and 5 due to an injury he sustained during Game 3. He tallied two assists in the first three games this series and has 10 this postseason. He'll slide back into his usual top-six role with a heavy role on the power play.