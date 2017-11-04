Bruins' Brad Marchand: Good to go Saturday
Marchand (lower body) will be in the lineup Saturday night against the Capitals.
Marchand missed practice Friday, with the Bruins giving the pesky and productive winger a maintenance day to tend to what CSN New England's Joe Haggerty described as a lower-body issue that has nagged the Bruins' leading scorer recently. Marchand is thus slated to continue to work on the team's top line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak on Saturday.
