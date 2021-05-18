Marchand scored the game-winning goal and had five shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Washington in Game 2. He also provided four PIM and three hits.

Marchand one-timed a Matt Grzelcyk feed from the right faceoff circle and blew it past Washington netminder Craig Anderson just 39 seconds into overtime. It was the first goal of the series for Marchand, who has scored 17 times in his last 39 playoff contests dating back to 2018-19.