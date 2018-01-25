Bruins' Brad Marchand: Handed five-game suspension
Marchand has been suspended five games for elbowing Marcus Johansson during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Devils.
Marchand is a repeat offender, so while this punishment is unquestionably severe, it doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise. The Bruins and fantasy owners alike will sorely miss the feisty winger during his extended absence, as he's been electric this season, racking up 21 goals and 50 points in just 38 contests. Frank Vatrano will likely hold down a regular spot in the lineup while Marchand, who will be eligible to return Feb. 7 against the Rangers, is held out of action.
