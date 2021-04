Marchand scored three goals on six shots while adding an assist, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Penguins.

He needed an empty-netter to complete the hat trick, with all three goals coming at even strength, while the helper came on the power play. Marchand also extended his goal streak to three games with his first tally of the afternoon. On the season, the 32-year-old has 17 goals and 41 points through 32 contests.