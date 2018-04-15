Bruins' Brad Marchand: Having his way with Leafs so far

Marchand delivered four assists in a 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 2 on Saturday.

Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak combined for -- wait for it -- 14 points in one night. Bad little Brad is having his way with the Leafs, at least so far.

