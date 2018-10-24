Bruins' Brad Marchand: Held to one assist

Marchand tallied one assist Tuesday in a 4-1 win against the Senators.

Marchand now has five points in his last five games and continues to produce at a high level. However, he remains a moderate flight risk given his penchant for suspendable on-ice behavior. Provided Marchand keeps his head on straight, the Bruins' forward should find the scoresheet nearly every night.

