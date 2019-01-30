Bruins' Brad Marchand: Helping hand in loss

Marchand sent out three helpers in Tuesday's loss to the Jets.

Marchand had a primary assist on all three of the Bruins' goals, but the Jets were able to win the game in a shootout. The rugged winger now has a point in six straight games and recorded his seventh game with at least three points this season. He's on pace for another career best with 56 points in 49 games already.

More News
Our Latest Stories