Marchand provided an assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Marchand saw a five-game point streak snapped Monday versus the Oilers. He got back on the scoresheet at a great time, taking the puck behind the net to earn a secondary assist on Charlie McAvoy's game-winning tally late in overtime. Marchand continues to play at an elite level with 19 goals, 34 helpers, 138 shots on net, 64 hits, 52 PIM and a plus-25 rating through 52 outings this season.