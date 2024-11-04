Marchand notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

Marchand continues to be a leader on offense with three goals and three assists over his last five outings. Three of his points in that span have come on the power play. The winger has 10 points (five on the power play), 34 shots on net, eight hits, seven blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 13 appearances this season. He should continue to play in all situations while seeing time in the top six at even strength.