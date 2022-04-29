Marchand dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres.
The feisty winger assisted on the second of Patrice Bergeron's three goals, then helped set up David Pastrnak's 40th goal of the season. Marchand reached a milestone of his own with the second assist, as it was his 80th point of the season.
