Bruins' Brad Marchand: Hits 90 points for first time ever
Marchand set up three goals in a 5-1 win over the Devils on Thursday night.
And with that, Marchand cracked the 90-point plateau for the first time in his career. Yes, at 30. Marchand is aging like the finest of wines.
