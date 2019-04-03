Bruins' Brad Marchand: Hits century mark

Marchand scored a goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 6-2 win over Columbus.

With the helper, Marchand joined the 100-point club for the first time in his career. He is the fifth player to hit the century mark so far this season and the first Bruins to do so since Joe Thornton in 2002-03. Marchand is three points away from becoming the highest scoring Bruin since Adam Oates put up 112 in 1993-94.