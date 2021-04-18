Marchand racked up two goals and two assists Sunday in a 6-3 win over Washington. He also had three shots and a plus-4 rating.

Marchand's third four-point game of April landed him on exactly 700 points for his career. The 32-year-old put away a David Pastrnak rebound in the second period to tie the game at 3-3, then he sealed the Boston victory with an empty-netter with 1:44 remaining in the third. He also collected helpers on a pair of Patrice Bergeron tallies. Marchand's big day gave him 54 points on the year and moved him into a tie for fourth place in the NHL scoring race with Toronto's Mitch Marner.