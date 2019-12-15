Bruins' Brad Marchand: Hits scoresheet again

Marchand had two assists and four shots on goal in a 4-2 win over Florida on Saturday.

Marchand extended his point streak to four games when he assisted on David Pastrnak's power-play goal in the second period. He added another helper on Pastrnak's empty-netter late in the third period. That duo, along with center Patrice Bergeron, has been lethal all season long for the Bruins, and Marchand has contributed 18 goals and 32 assists in 34 games for his part.