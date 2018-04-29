Bruins' Brad Marchand: Honey badger digs up big offence in win

Marchand led the Bruins to a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday with a goal and three assists.

The honey badger and his linemates David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron started Game 1 against Tampa Bay just like they did in Game 1 against the Maple Leafs -- with a bang. The trio combined for 11 points Saturday and Marchand now has 13 points in eight games this postseason.