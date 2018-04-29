Bruins' Brad Marchand: Honey badger digs up big offence in win
Marchand led the Bruins to a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday with a goal and three assists.
The honey badger and his linemates David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron started Game 1 against Tampa Bay just like they did in Game 1 against the Maple Leafs -- with a bang. The trio combined for 11 points Saturday and Marchand now has 13 points in eight games this postseason.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Generates two points as B's advance•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scores in Game 4 victory•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Having his way with Leafs so far•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Breaks ice in 5-1 win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Draws $5,000 fine•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Deposits 34th goal into empty net•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...