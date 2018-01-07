Bruins' Brad Marchand: Hot Saturday includes new career mark

Marchand had a career-best four assists in Saturday's 7-1 win over Carolina.

He has six points, including five helpers, in his last two games and a remarkable 42 points in just 32 games. That's a 107-point pace, but, unfortunately, Marchand missed several games due to injury. Still, he's a great fantasy option right now.

