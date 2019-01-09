Bruins' Brad Marchand: Hot streak continues against Wild
Marchand scored a 5-on-5 goal and added two power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.
The winger has been scorching hot for a month now, racking up nine goals and 23 points in his last 14 games. The Bruins' top line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Marchand remains one of the most dominant units in the NHL, and as long as it sticks together, the 30-year-old will likely remain on pace for his first career 90-point campaign.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Picks up pair of goals in win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: All set for Winter Classic•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Probable to play in Winter Classic•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Practicing ahead of Winter Classic•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Sitting out versus Sabres•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Considered doubtful for Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...