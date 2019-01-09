Bruins' Brad Marchand: Hot streak continues against Wild

Marchand scored a 5-on-5 goal and added two power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

The winger has been scorching hot for a month now, racking up nine goals and 23 points in his last 14 games. The Bruins' top line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Marchand remains one of the most dominant units in the NHL, and as long as it sticks together, the 30-year-old will likely remain on pace for his first career 90-point campaign.