Bruins' Brad Marchand: Hunting possible century mark

Marchand scored the game's only goal Saturday in a 1-0 victory over the Devils.

It came on the power play. Marchand has a three-game point streak on the go; it includes a goal in each game and five points overall. Marchand has 76 points (27 goals, 49 assists) in 64 games and is well on his way to his third-straight 85-point season. In fact, he'll flirt with the 100-point mark this season if he keeps up this hot pace. At 30, Marchand continues to defy the youth-first trend, both on the ice and in fantasy.