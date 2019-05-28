Bruins' Brad Marchand: Ices Game 1 comeback

Marchand scored an empty-net goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Marchand had four shots on goal in the contest. The winger leads the Bruins with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 18 postseason games and will likely play a key role on offense during the Cup finals.

