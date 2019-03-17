Bruins' Brad Marchand: Keeps adding to new career mark

Marchand scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Columbus.

His goal was the winner; it was his 31st of the season. Marchand's excellent offensive adventure continues -- he has 87 points in 71 games and that's a new career mark. He's one of fantasy's most-consistent forces over the last three seasons. Marchand has averaged 35 goals and 85 points in each of those years. And at this point, he is likely to deliver mid-90s in points and more than 100 PIM. That's absolute gold in most formats.