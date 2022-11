Marchand scored a goal during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Canucks.

Marchand may have had his three-game assist streak snapped Sunday, but his point streak was extended to five games (two goals, five assists). The 34-year-old left winger connected on his fifth goal this season off a cross-ice pass from David Pastrnak, which increased the Bruins' second-period advantage to 4-1. It was Marchand's only shot Sunday.