Marchand picked up a goal and an assist with three shots and four hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Marchand set up the first of two David Pastrnak goals to get the Bruins on the board in the second period, then he sealed the comeback with with his empty-netter late in regulation. The performance pushed Marchand's point streak to six games (five goals, five assists), and he's now reached the scoresheet in all but one of his nine contests on the year.