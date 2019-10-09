Bruins' Brad Marchand: Keys comeback Tuesday
Marchand scored twice and added a helper in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Marchand's two goals were the game-tying and go-ahead tallies for the Bruins, who fell behind 2-0 early in the contest. He also assisted on the team's first goal scored by David Pastrnak. Marchand is up to three goals in as many games this year, as well as an assist and seven shots on goal.
