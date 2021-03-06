Marchand scored two goals and an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.
The veteran winger opened the scoring in the first period before helping the Bruins pull away in the second. Marchand has a four-game point streak going and four multi-point efforts in his last eight contests, pushing his totals on the season to 12 goals and 27 points through 21 games.
