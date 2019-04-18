Bruins' Brad Marchand: Leads charge in Game 4
Marchand scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4 of their first-round series.
After posting a goose egg in Game 3, Marchand stepped up and super-charged the Bruins' attack. The 30-year-old now has two goals and six points to lead Boston in scoring through four games, and he figures to be in the thick of the action again back on home ice Friday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...