Bruins' Brad Marchand: Leads charge in Game 4

Marchand scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4 of their first-round series.

After posting a goose egg in Game 3, Marchand stepped up and super-charged the Bruins' attack. The 30-year-old now has two goals and six points to lead Boston in scoring through four games, and he figures to be in the thick of the action again back on home ice Friday.