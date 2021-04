Marchand scored twice on three shots Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Marchand opened the scoring with a deflection 1:49 into the game, then he iced the Boston victory with an empty-netter in the final minutes of the third period. Marchand's performance snapped his brief three-game point skid, the first time all year he had been held off the scoresheet for more than one contest. The 32-year-old has 21 goals and 50 points in 39 games.