Bruins' Brad Marchand: Leads way in comeback win

Marchand scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Tuesday's 3-2 win over New Jersey.

This was Marchand's fifth consecutive multi-point showing for three goals and six assists total. The heater has him up to 21 tallies and 29 helpers for the year, and his 3.99 points per 60 minutes is actually higher than the 3.28 mark he posted during last season's monster campaign. While his current scoring pace is likely to cool sooner than later, he's been one of the most consistent sources of offense in the league dating back to the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign, so expect any upcoming slumps to be short lived.