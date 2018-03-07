Bruins' Brad Marchand: Leads way in OT win over Wings

Marchand scored a hat trick and added two assists during Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win against Detroit.

The polarizing winger has now recorded seven tallies and nine helpers through 13 games since returning from a five-game suspension Feb. 7. Marchand boasts an elite 1.68 goals and 3.96 points per 60 minutes for the campaign, and it's also encouraging to see him continue to score with Patrice Bergeron (foot) out of action.