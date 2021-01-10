Marchand exited Sunday's practice early, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that Marchand got treatment and this isn't a serious issue. It's nevertheless concerning, as Marchand's practice capacity has fluctuated through training camp following news that he underwent sports hernia surgery this offseason. The 32-year-old winger's status is worth keeping an eye on ahead of Thursday's season opener against the Devils.