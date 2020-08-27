Marchand scored a power-play goal on his only shot and added two hits in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Boston.

With Tampa Bay already leading 3-0 early in the second period, Marchand re-directed a Torey Krug feed on the power play to get the Bruins on the board. It was the third straight game with a goal for Marchand, who has five points in the series. The 32-year-old has now hit the scoresheet in seven of his last eight contests.