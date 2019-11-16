Bruins' Brad Marchand: Lights lamp twice against Toronto
Marchand scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Friday's 4-2 victory over the Maple Leafs.
Both goals came in the third period and were nearly identical, as Frederik Andersen stopped Marchand's initial shot only for the Boston winger to tap home his own rebound on the short side. The 31-year-old continues to light it up -- Marchand now has 13 goals and 32 points through 19 games.
