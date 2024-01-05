Marchand scored two goals, one shorthanded, in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Penguins.
His shortie early in the third period tied the game at 5-5 and erased a three-goal Pittsburgh lead, but Boston couldn't find a go-ahead tally. Marchand has three multi-point performances in the last five games, and since the beginning of December the abrasive star has piled up eight goals and 16 points in 15 contests.
