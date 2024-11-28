Marchand scored two goals in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

The 36-year-old winger gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead early in the first period, with his first tally coming right off a faceoff just 57 seconds into the game. It's Marchand's first multi-goal performance of the season, but he's been productive in November with six goals and 10 points through 13 contests.