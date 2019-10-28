Bruins' Brad Marchand: Lights up Rangers

Marchand had two goals and three assists and was plus-5 in a 7-4 win over the Rangers on Sunday. He also had five shots and four PIM.

Make it a 10-game point streak for Marchand, who has racked up seven goals and 13 assists during that stretch. The trio of Marchand, Patrice Bergeron (3g) and David Pastrnak (5a) combined for 13 points Sunday and are as good as any line in the entire NHL. For his part, Marchand has reached the scoresheet in every game this year with the exception of the season opener and now has six multi-point performances.