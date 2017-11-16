Bruins' Brad Marchand: Listed on IR

Marchand (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

This move is nothing more than a formality, as Marchand had already been ruled out of Thursday's contest in Los Angeles. That said, not much more information is known about Marchand's injury or if his participation in Saturday's matchup with San Jose is in jeopardy, though the team should provide some clarity before the weekend.