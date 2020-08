Marchand scored a goal on three shots and picked up an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 1.

Marchand scored the eventual game-winner just 1:17 into the third period, one-timing a Patrice Bergeron feed from the faceoff circle. He also assisted on Charlie Coyle's goal to open the scoring in the first period. It was Marchand's fourth two-point effort in the past six games. After a slow start to the postseason, he's up to four goals and five assists in 10 contests overall.