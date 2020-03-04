Bruins' Brad Marchand: Looks ready for divisional clash
Marchand (illness) took line rushes with the first unit and is expected to play Tuesday against the Lightning, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
Marchand is on a nine-game, 14-point streak, and he'll have an opportunity to make it 10 against the second-place team in the Eastern Conference. The 31-year-old will return to his standard role flanking David Pastrnak on the top line, and Marchand will continue to work on the power play, where he's racked up 26 points this year.
