Marchand may need to undergo offseason hip surgery, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Marchand is still exploring his options, but if it's ultimately determined hip surgery will be the best course of action, he may be in danger of missing time at the start of the 2022-23 campaign. The feisty winger had another excellent season in 2021-22, racking up 32 goals and 80 points through 70 regular-season contests before adding four goals and seven assists through seven playoff games.