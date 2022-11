Marchand delivered two assists in a 3-1 victory over Buffalo on Saturday.

Both came on Patrice Bergeron goals; one was on the power play. Marchand really hasn't skipped a beat since his return from injury. He's put up 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games, with seven of those points coming on the power play. Marchand has been held off the score sheet just once in those seven. The man is a menace in the offensive zone.